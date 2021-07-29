Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,427 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Scientific Games worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

