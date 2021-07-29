Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,276 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of James River Group worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in James River Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in James River Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in James River Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in James River Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.