Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,594 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Citizens BancShares worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $790.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.27 and a 1 year high of $901.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $827.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

