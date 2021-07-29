Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,617 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.12. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $950.52 million, a PE ratio of -439.69, a PEG ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

