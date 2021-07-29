Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 66,805 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,712 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 66,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Zumiez worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

