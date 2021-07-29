Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,488 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Arconic worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

