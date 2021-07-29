Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,109 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ingredion worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGR opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.