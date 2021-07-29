NVIDIA (NVDA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2021 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

7/23/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $231.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $192.00 to $227.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $192.00 to $227.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $193.75 to $237.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $187.50 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $178.75 to $218.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $187.50 to $225.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $213.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,373,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,230,672. The company has a market cap of $489.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $102.95 and a 52 week high of $208.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.85.

Get NVIDIA Co alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 748,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.