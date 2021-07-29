NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,064.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,875.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,770.02 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

