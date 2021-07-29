NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $40,938,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,064.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,875.46. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,770.02 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.