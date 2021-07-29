nYFI Trading Down 0% This Week (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, nYFI has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.