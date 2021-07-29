O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OIIIF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

