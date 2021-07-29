Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $4,092,297.86 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 66,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,092,297.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,833,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,082,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

