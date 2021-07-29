Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,134 shares of company stock worth $2,162,411. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

