Oasis Network Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $99.31 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

