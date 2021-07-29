OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.32. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 674,419 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.44.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2304989 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

