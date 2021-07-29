Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 585,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,661. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

