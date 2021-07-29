OceanEx Token (OCE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $112,464.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.