Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 545,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

