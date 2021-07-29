Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.46. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 5,974 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

