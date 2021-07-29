Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $27,988.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,548.72 or 1.00067460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00029231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00065856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

