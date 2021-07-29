Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLN. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

