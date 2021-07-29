Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OLVI opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Oliveda International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.