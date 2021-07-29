Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

