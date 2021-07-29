Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce $34.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $141.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.