OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 11.1% This Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00010100 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $561.31 million and approximately $162.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00242151 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.