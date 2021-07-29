ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

