Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Up 160.4% in July

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONPH opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Oncology Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

