One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Down 53.4% in July

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KOSK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 448,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. One Step Vending has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get One Step Vending alerts:

One Step Vending Company Profile

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on the acquisitions of market-changing and disruptive business models. The company through its subsidiary Sofos CBD Inc, focuses on wholesale distribution and retail of CBD products forming strategic partnerships with suppliers and stores. It aims to sell retail CBD products through the use of vending machines, online and is currently developing an online platform that will be launched in the future.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for One Step Vending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Step Vending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.