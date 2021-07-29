OneLedger (OLT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181,412.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $181,412.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

