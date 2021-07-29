OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.600-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,967. The stock has a market cap of $684.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,001. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

