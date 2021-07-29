Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ONTO opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

