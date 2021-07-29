Open Text (OTEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

