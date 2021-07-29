Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
A number of analysts recently commented on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.