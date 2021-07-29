Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

