Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $588.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

