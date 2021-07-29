Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $588.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $22.90.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.