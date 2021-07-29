Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,088 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,166,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,739,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,930,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

