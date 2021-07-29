Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,632 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

PFG opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

