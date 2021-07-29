Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 276 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.48.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY opened at $609.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $562.41. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

