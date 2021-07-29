Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 854 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $8,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $7,883,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

WEX opened at $202.85 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.29.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.