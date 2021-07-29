Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Wedbush lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.