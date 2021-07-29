Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

