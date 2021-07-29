Oppenheimer Raises Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $95.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

