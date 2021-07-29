OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 89.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 127.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 230,901 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptiNose by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.