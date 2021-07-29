OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 89.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 127.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 230,901 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptiNose by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.
OPTN stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
