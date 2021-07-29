Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ORMP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 7,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. Analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

