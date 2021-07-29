OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.26 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

