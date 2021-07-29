OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. OriginClear has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.30.
OriginClear Company Profile
