OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. OriginClear has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.