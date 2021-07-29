Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

