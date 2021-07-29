Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 469,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,482. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

