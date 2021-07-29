OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 1,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $499.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.