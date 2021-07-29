Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTIC remained flat at $$1.75 on Thursday. 350,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,300. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.99. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

